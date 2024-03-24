Why you should avoid rushing through life 

We have all come across a youth who thinks people outside of their generation need to style up and do things faster or differently. They wonder why some of us still use a paper and pen in the 21st Century.

I have also encountered some who want to know why I do not hold a particular brand of phone. They reason that other brands are not as fast.

These youth tend to want everything moving at the speed of light. As we finalise the series on questions we can use to advise the youth in the decision-making phase, I thought it best to end with the purpose question, which simply is, “What on earth am I here for?”

I first encountered this question when I read Rick Warren’s book Purpose Driven Life in my late 20s. In this book, he quoted Thomas Carlyle who said: “The man without a purpose is like a ship without a rudder, a waif, a nothing, a no man”.

Rick goes on to observe that for us to live a meaningful life here on earth, we need to ensure that our lives have purpose. According to him, “When life has meaning we can bear almost anything without it, nothing is bearable... Without God, life has no purpose and without purpose, life has no meaning. Without meaning life has no significance or hope.”

In the past, we have discussed purpose at length on this column and concluded that purpose is us answering the question “how is the world better because I am in it?” As I continue to focus on what I was put on this earth for, I am finding that having clarity of purpose simplifies life and enables me to avoid rushing through life from one thing to another.

Instead, I am learning to be content doing the activities that help me fulfil my purpose. This is my north star, and it guides me in deciding what I need to do and what I should stay away from. In the words of Rick Warren, “Without a clear purpose you have no foundation on which to base decisions, allocate your time, and use your resources. You will tend to make choices based on circumstances, pressures, and your mood at that moment.”

Very unfortunately in today’s world, we are judged by numbers. For example, how many followers one has tends to determine if they are a true influencer or not. Never mind that the influence they may be purporting to share is wrong and is leading those behind them to a wrong destination.

In addition, those who try to take the narrow road to achieve their goals may be deemed slow while those who take the wide road that could lead to destruction are applauded for their actions.

In my view, if one is to answer the purpose question, they need to master the art of slowing down. It is only when we slow down enough that we can hear the still small voice guide us in the right direction. Perhaps that is why the Psalmist wrote, “Be still and know that I am God”.

Slowing down and being intentional at what one does is what will enable them to see what they are passionate about and what the skills they possess can help them do.

Another benefit of slowing down is what it does for our wellbeing. There is no doubt that in today’s world there is a lot of stress and burnout because of what we do.

Instead, as we embrace a life that is slow but steady, we will be able to hear the sirens go off in our bodies asking for a well-deserved rest and a recharge which we all need from time to time.

Finally, if there is a case being made for today’s youth to slow down it would be so they can appreciate the present moment. One is never a youth forever. That is why it is crucial that they take time to savour these years and the simple moments that life presents.

As we wrap up this series, let us create a habit of reflecting on what maybe happening around us. When we reflect we are able to evaluate our experiences and then glean the lessons to be used again.