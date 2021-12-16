Women must be at the centre of nutrition and health initiatives

Paul Bishop Drileba

  • Anaemia in pregnant women can result into underweight babies and this heightens the risk of death in childbirth. 

More than 80 percent of 1.5 million refugees in Uganda are women and children. Thanks to Uganda’s progressive refugee policies, many of these have been supported to live and become a part of the host communities. Whereas having one of the largest refugee populations on the African continent attests to our commitment to standing by our neighbours that are experiencing hardship, it also comes with a heavy bill in many aspects.

