World Bank statement is a call for LGBTQ inclusion

Author: Dr Frank Mugisha. PHOTO/HANDOUT 

By  Guest Writer

  • The World Bank's decision resonates with a global sentiment that stresses the significance of equitable development benefiting everyone.

In a recent and confident move, the World Bank made headlines by suspending new loans to Uganda, citing the controversial Anti-Homosexuality Act as the cause. This decision comes at a time when Uganda is in the process of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly impacted the economy, amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted global supply chains. This has brought to the forefront the vital role that incautious legislation plays in nurturing businesses, encouraging investment, and fostering sustainable development. However, this decision was more than just a financial one; it was a powerful statement about the importance of human rights and inclusion.

The World Bank's decision aligns with its unwavering commitment to the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) framework. This framework comprises a set of principles that guide investment decisions by taking into account environmental, social, and governance criteria. It's not limited to the financial sector but extends to broader development projects. Essentially, it acknowledges that inclusive development is inseparable from ethical considerations, particularly the protection of human rights.

Critics, however, have been quick to label the decision as "Western hypocrisy and selective bias." Some even anticipated backlash against the LGBTQ+ Ugandans. The trouble with this analysis is that it lacks proper context; it's a non-exegetical, non-methodological, and ahistorical reading of the geopolitics within which the debate is situated. One could argue that the true backlash against the LGBTQ+ community in Uganda is the passage of the bill into law. In fact, the Washington DC-based lender's decision has, for the first time, sparked more dialogue and constructive debate on LGBTQ+ human rights within the country on a wider scale, with some Ugandans critiquing the malice and actual motives behind the introduction of this law.

