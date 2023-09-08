Africa needs to get ahead in climate change fight

This week, African leaders who attended a three-day Africa Climate Summit 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya, committed to strengthen the fight against climate change.

The meeting that drew various leaders from 54 African states, including heads of state, ministers, civil society organisations and development partners, pledged to develop and implement policies, regulations and incentives aimed at attracting local, regional and global investment in green growth and inclusive economies.

The report by the Nairobi meeting is expected to be submitted to the 78th regular session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) for consideration and appropriate action.

But we have been here before, where leaders convene in these grand meetings and make empty promises. Just last year, we had world leaders descend on Egypt for the Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP27.

Before that, we had the grand COP26 in 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Again, leaders made commitments, including affirming their support for the 1.5-degree goal and calls for closing down coal-fired power plants and phasing out subsidies for fossil energy. But as the common person has become accustomed, not much of what is agreed is enforced on the ground back home.

This is why African leaders need to rise to the occasion since the continent is among the worst affected when it comes to effects of climate change. President Museveni has previously criticised the West for what he called hypocrisy. Whereas Africa is scaling up investment in renewable energy, President Museveni says the West is restarting them amid its energy crisis occasioned by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Sub-Saharan Africa particularly is bearing the brunt of the decades of destruction of the climate by the developed world.

It is high time African countries take charge of the global climate change agenda. At the Copenhagen COP 15 negotiations, developed countries promised to mobilise $100 billion annually by 2020 to address the needs of developing countries. Our leaders need to demand for this money.

They also need to preach climate adaption among their citizenry and come out with concrete plans to alleviate the effects.

Since majority of sub-Saharan Africa relies on rainfall to grow crops for both income and food, our policymakers need to ensure our food security in the face of changing and unreliable weather patterns.