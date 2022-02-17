Ban on spitting in public deserves attention

A street child collects garbage around shops in Mbarara City recently. Failure to keep one’s premises clean is one of the violations in the proposed Mbarara City Council ordinance. PHOTO | RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Public order
  • Our view: A clean city and one whose populace adhere to common laws can inspire investor confidence. Mbarara City Council should be supported at the national level to see through this vision.

Authorities at Mbarara City Council have drafted a raft of personal and public hygiene laws that, if approved after a wider consultation with the electorate, will see dumping and littering punishable with fines. The highlight of these proposed laws, reported by the Daily Monitor  of February 16 titled, “Mbarara moots law to ban public spitting” is the ban on spitting in public.

