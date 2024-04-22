Commit to save our environment

Dokolo residents are living in dire conditions after floods displaced thousands of people, and destroyed farmlands and critical infrastructure. Official statistics from the district indicate that more than 15,000 homesteads are affected. This comes weeks after parts of the country experienced an unprecedented heat wave leaving many questioning where we are headed.

As we commemorate Earth Day today, it is imperative that we pause and reflect on the state of our planet and our collective responsibility toward its well-being. Since its inception in 1970, Earth Day has served as a poignant reminder of the fragility of our environment and the urgent need for action to preserve it for future generations.

As we face record challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation, the significance of Earth Day is more profound than ever before. These challenges underscore the interconnectedness of our existence and the health of the planet, emphasising the need for a holistic approach to address environmental issues. When such natural disasters occur, we are awakened to the fact that we need to be intentional about protecting our environment. Awareness alone is not enough; meaningful action is required to effect real change.

Each of us must prioritise environmental sustainability in our policies, practices, and daily routines. This includes transitioning to renewable energy sources, implementing more efficient waste management systems, protecting natural habitats, and adopting sustainable agricultural practices. It also requires fostering a culture of conservation and responsible consumption, where every individual understands their role in safeguarding the planet.

For the government, conservationists and other stakeholders, education and awareness are crucial components of this endeavour. By equipping people with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions, we empower them to become stewards of the environment. Environmental education should be integrated into school curricula, and public awareness campaigns should be launched to promote eco-friendly behaviours and practices.

Moreover, we must recognise the disproportionate impact of environmental degradation on vulnerable communities. Environmental justice must be a central tenet of our efforts to address climate change and promote sustainability, ensuring that marginalised groups have equal access to clean air, water, and land.