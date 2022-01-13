Daily school fees payment system is a good move

By  EDITOR

The issue: School fees

Our view: Subsequently, we encourage the education ministry to give a formal green light regarding the application of the new flexible school fees payment policy as long as it does not offend the existing fees payment guidelines.

Mid this week, news trickled through of how some school proprietors from Luweero and Kampala districts were accepting fees payment on daily basis, which can be as low as Shs1,000.

