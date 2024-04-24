Extend capacity audits across key public departments

An audit of the Government Analytical Laboratories by the Auditor General as recently published showed that 62 percent of what are supposed to be forensic experts lack relevant training.

The report shared in this publication revealed that 23 of 37 staff in the forensics department do not have even basic training. The findings are of great concern considering that this is a key government department that can determine the outcome of criminal and other investigations of public importance.

To have this level of responsibility entrusted to a group of people who lack even basic training raises questions as to the quality of work that they deliver or have delivered in the past.

This gap, as the auditor general highlighted, is a likely hindrance to the department when it comes to fulfilling its mandate.

The unit has four specialised laboratories charged with analysing biological, chemical, radiology and documentary evidence. The unit, upon examination, had a significant backlog of cases in which investigations were yet to be concluded.

The audit also uncovered grave issues afflicting the department, including among others, shortage of staff, lack of proper storage for samples, closed circuit television facilities and a budget to support maintenance of equipment, among other challenges.

The audit says a great deal about capacity to perform in a key department and such studies should be replicated across the public service and local government units too.

This would help to answer critical questions on the quality of service delivery across the board. It could also help to streamline budgeting so that resources are allocated where they are bound to create the most impact.

With the ongoing rationalisation of government entities and harmonization of wages across public service at a stated cost of Shs7.5t, it is important to understand the capacity that the government is paying for and where the gaps exist in deployment.

The findings of the staffing anomalies in the government laboratories is an indicator to more serious underlying issues in recruitment and performance management within public entities.

Several efforts have been made by the Public Service ministry towards streamlining recruitment and deployment of personnel in various sectors, including instituting the Integrated Personnel and Payroll system in 2011.