Govt should improve poor state of bridges

This week, transport between Kalungu and Gomba districts was paralysed for days after rising water levels in River Katonga washed away a bridge on the Villa-Maria-Kabulasoke road.

Following the Wednesday downpour, motorists from Kalungu connecting to Gomba resorted to using the Sembabule-Kisozi-Kifampa Road or Masaka-Kampala road, which make the journey longer by 120km and 95km respectively.

Last week, heavy rains in Tooro Sub-region destroyed bridges and roads, paralysing transport in the districts of Kyegegwa and Kitagwenda.

Last month, Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) diverted traffic on the Olwiyo-Pakwach road after floods cut it off, paralysing movement to Pakwach, Arua and other parts of West Nile.

In October, this publication reported that pupils and residents of Nebbi Municipality were risking their lives to cross River Nyacara on a log after the makeshift bridge was swept away by floods.

These are just a few examples of what has become a normal occurrence every rainy season. Uganda has two major rainy seasons running between March and May, then September and December. But due to climate change, the rains have become destructive and sometimes delay or come unexpectedly.

Sub-Saharan Africa particularly is bearing the brunt of the decades of destruction of the environment by the developed world. These heavy rains usually wreak havoc in the mountainous areas where mudslides claim lives and displace hundreds. And the roads and bridges are not spared.

From the examples cited, government has to do more if we are to adapt to climate change. Government says Shs134 billion was released to all districts to renovate and maintain roads. Works minister Gen Katumba Wamala says another Shs100 billion was released to Unra from the Road Fund to maintain damaged roads.

But this is not enough. Farmers, traders and travellers lose valuable time stuck on the roads whenever it rains. Whereas government releases money, this usually does not translate to timely construction and maintenance of the bridges.