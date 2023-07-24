Let us rally behind the She Cranes at world cup

The national netball team – the She Cranes – have scaled levels of excellence not many here do.

Playing at the global stage has become part of their DNA that qualifying for the Netball World Cup is nolonger the story.

They have made it a habit and this week, they will play in the 16th edition of the premier competition in international netball, contested every four years.

There are 16 teams in this edition. Of these, six teams qualify automatically: the hosts, and the top five (other) teams in the World Netball Rankings.

The remaining 10 places are filled via five regional tournaments, with two teams qualifying from each.

Uganda are currently ranked seventh in the International Netball Federation (INF) World Rankings. Surely, you expect them to make it to this stage.

The tournament will be held from July 28 to August 6 at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

This will mark the first time the tournament will be held in Africa. This will also mark the tournament’s 60th anniversary, as it was founded in 1963.

It’s a unique occasion as Uganda gets to rub shoulders with the best in the world.

The She Cranes are placed in group D alongside pre-tournament favourites New Zealand, Trinidad, Tobago and Singapore.

Yes, our sports sub-sector has profound challenges ranging from lack of infrastructure to maladministration and often non-existent funding et al.

However, even if the buildup to the World Cup has been marred by the suspension of the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) president Sarah Babirye Kityo, can we focus on the team and what it can do for us?

First, Uganda will not win the World Cup but this is a grand opportunity for players to showcase their talent in the hope that they will join better leagues hereafter.

There are enough references in Peace Proscovia, Mary Nuba Cholok and Irene Eyaru who joined lucrative league after such international tournaments.

Of course, their livelihoods and those of the families that raised them improved a great deal.

Then, there is the holistic chance to market Uganda to the world. This, we cannot understate.

So, how can support the team? Ahead of the team’s departure, the State minister for Sports, Mr Peter Ogwang, promised each member of the team Shs10m.

Beyond that, let’s watch the games on television, cheer the team on and send messages of encouragement to the ladies as they climb over hurdles.