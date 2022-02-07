NCS chiefs should offer wise counsel on feuds

When former Central Youth MP Sarah Babirye Kityo decided to run for the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) presidency last year, she was viewed as a rank outsider.

She would go on to poll 184 votes at the federation’s assembly to trounce Ms Jocelyn Ucanda (41 votes) and Ms Christine Nampijja (five votes).

Ms Ucanda was the preferred candidate of the outgoing federation boss – Ms Susan Anek Ongom – whose tenure delivered netball’s most successful period.

During the previous executive’s 12 years, the She Cranes won an Africa Cup and went to two World Cups, but that did not represent improvement locally.

Calling the local league amateur is flattering. Improving it was the platform upon which Ms Babirye built her campaign.

Now, she is in court for breaking the federation’s rules. Three individuals have sought a court injunction against the current UNF leadership.

The genesis of the ongoing feud is Ms Babirye’s decision to sack her executive and push for amendments to the federation constitution without summoning the General Assembly. Nepotism is also cited.

None of this is new to sports federations here.

Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) has similar wrangles while the success of athletes papers over the dirt that happens at Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF). The list is endless.

In her rebuttal, Ms Babirye accuses Ms Anek and the NCS General Secretary, Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, of being the faces behind her current woes.

Dr Ogwel and the NCS, the government sports regulatory body, should be concerned that their reputation is being soiled.

As a supervisor, NCS are expected to be neutral in these disputes. The risk of losing the role of an arbiter is profound.

Sport here still has a challenge of seeking redress in conventional civil court in an era where many countries have dispute resolution chambers.

Such can only be instituted by the government agency that supervises sports – in this case NCS. However, NCS is now an active participant in the fight.

It has to take a step back and focus on its mandate to develop, promote and control sports activities in Uganda on behalf of the government.

It’s not too late for Dr Ogwel and his secretariat staff to fix the mess.

The first world countries have been able to set up the Court of Arbitration for Sport where NCS chairman Dr Don Rukare is a member.