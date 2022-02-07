NCS chiefs should offer wise counsel on feuds

UNF president Sarah Babirye Kityo.

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: NCS woes
  • Our view: As a supervisor, NCS are expected to be neutral in these disputes.  The risk of losing the role of an arbiter is profound.

When former Central Youth MP Sarah Babirye Kityo decided to run for the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) presidency last year, she was viewed as a rank outsider.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.