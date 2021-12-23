UNF organize U-12 tournament to groom talent

UNF president Sarah Babirye Kityo.

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • The tournament dubbed U-12 Christmas Gala, according to Sarah Babirye Kityo, the UNF president, is a way of giving back to youngsters in this Christmas season as well as impacting a culture of competition among netballers from different regions.

In the bid to groom more talent to feed the senior netball teams, the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) will today hold their first U-12 netball tournament at the Old Kampala court next to the federation offices.

