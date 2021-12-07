Right of way doesn’t justify  impunity

Of late we have witnessed increasing reports of “dignitaries” sending people scampering off roads as they drive through.PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: 
Right of way
Our view:  
It is high time the concerned authorities clarified, for the umpteenth time which dignitaries have right of way. The high level of self-importance in our society today has caused many to assume they are Very Important Persons (VIPs).

There have been several complaints lately of vehicles being knocked or scratched by convoy vehicles of high-ranking officials, and to think that this goes on continuously despite these reports is rather disturbing. It shows how impunity has been normalised.
We have seen a number of these “dignitaries” sending people scampering off roads as they drive through. Even after scratching one’s vehicle, they simply hurl insults as they drive past the affected motorist, adding salt to the wound. Deep down they know, nothing would be done to them.  The victim is even lucky if they don’t first disembark to give you a thorough beating.
The current traffic situation is already a nightmare itself. A traveller needs about 40 minutes to an hour to get through a 1.3km stretch. Many report losing on average, two hours in transit to and from work.

