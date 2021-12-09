Schools reopening plan is long overdue

Yesterday we reported that the Opposition in Parliament has tabled a report about the state of education in the country demanding from government a detailed school reopening plan ahead of the expected resumption of learning in January.

The Opposition wants government to address the confusing state of learners under lockdown, increasing teenage pregnancies, discrepancies in teachers, instructors’ remunerations and the sorry state of schools. They also recommend that private schools be provided with tax holidays and credit facilities by government, clear guidelines be established on how government will ensure compliance of the new fees structures and minimum qualifications for the teachers as proposed by the government.

In response to the Opposition’s demand, the Education Ministry spokesperson Denis Mugimba said a detailed plan was being finalised and would soon be unveiled. (See Daily Monitor December 10, “Opposition demand plan for reopening of schools”.)

It is good to know that the ministry is indeed working to unveil the long awaited plan but still, the Opposition raises salient issues on the reopening of schools and hopefully the detailed plan that Mr Mugimba talks about addresses them and more.

It’s only three weeks to January when the reopening is expected and yet the plan is yet to be revealed. Some of the recommendations for instance suggested by the Opposition and others not mentioned need enough time and resources to be implemented. It would therefore be unfair to announce a plan, however excellent it is too close to the expected opening date. The reopening has also been anticipated for a long time by stakeholders therefore those in charge of laying out a detailed and workable plan shouldn’t act like they were caught off guard by unveiling it as a last minute plan. Schools, parents and other stakeholders need enough time to prepare and familiarize themselves with the demands or even question some of them that might seem unrealistic and might need to be revised. After all it is true that the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry.

Key to note is that as the plan is being finalized, it would be wise to revisit why previous attempts to open schools failed and how the pitfalls can be avoided this time to ensure seamless operation of the sector.

