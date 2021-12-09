Schools reopening plan is long overdue

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

The issue: Schools reopening

Our view:  Key to note is that as the plan is being finalized, it would be wise to revisit why previous attempts to open schools failed and how the pitfalls can be avoided this time to ensure seamless operation of the sector.

Yesterday we reported that the Opposition in Parliament has tabled a report about the state of education in the country demanding from government a detailed school reopening plan ahead of the expected resumption of learning in January.

