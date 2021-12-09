Learners need to be mentally prepared

Hilda Nsimiire

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The National Planning Authority has come out with the projection that over 30 per cent out of 15 million learners that were in school before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Uganda are likely not to return to school and this translates into 4.5 million learners across the different education levels.

Covid-19 has unquestionably caused disruptions to all the key sectors of the economy, with the education sector being hit most since some of the learning institutions have been closed up to date. This continuous closure of the learning institutions has affected more than one billion learners around the world.

