State must not regress on rule of law

Acclaimed novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija 

  • The issue: Rule of law
  • Our view: For as long as we still have courts of law sitting and dispensing justice, there must be hope. Security operatives must comply with the courts before they regress beyond redemption.

Acclaimed novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was by press time since held incommunicado by security operatives. Arrested last week in what Police said was for offensive communication under the Computer Misuse Act. The charges are related to his social media engagements targeting the President and members of his family, Rukirabashaija has only been seen and heard from once – on Monday when he was driven to his Iganga home for a search.

