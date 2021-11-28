Ugandans need justice for victims of killings

A fire in Rwenzururu Kingdom palace during the raid by the police and military in 2016. PHOTO/FILE

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Justice. 
  • Our view: Ugandans need to see justice for the victims and punitive action against the perpetuators of cold blooded killings if we are to end what is fast turning into a culture of impunity.

It is five years yesterday since a joint force comprised of the army and police raided King Charles Wesley Mumbere’s palace in Kasese District. The attack left at least 100 people dead.

