We deserve more than mobocracy in House

MPs during plenary 

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Tyranny of numbers. 
  • Our view: The biggest concern has previously been that the ruling NRM had been using the tyranny of numbers to achieve its agenda or for the aggrand-isement of its leadership. 

On Thursday, a section of Members of Parliament voted to remove Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake from the Parliamentary Commission for allegedly disparaging Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.