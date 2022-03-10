155 MPs vote to remove Zaake from Parliament Commission

Mityana Municipality legislator, Mr Francis Zaake. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • The committee had been investigating Mr Zaake for two weeks over his alleged abusive tweets, targeting the deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among, as an individual and as a presiding officer.

A total of 155 MPs on Thursday evening voted to remove Mr Francis Zaake, the Mityana Municipality MP of the National Unity Platform (NUP), from the Parliament Commission for disparaging the Deputy Speaker, Ms Anita Among.
Only four members voted against the removal of Mr Zaake, while the tally registered two invalid votes.
After the motion to censure Mr Zaake was carried, Ms Among said he will be required to apologise to the House within one week.
"We ask the Opposition to give us another name," she said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.