We need more sustainable solutions to traffic mess

This week, the police started a nationwide crackdown on boda bodas, targeting riders without reflector jackets, helmets and PSV permits. Yesterday we reported that by day three of the operation, 6,000 motorcycles had so far been impounded.

This crackdown is justified, especially given CCTV footage evidence that was released by police of boda boda accidents in Kampala and its suburbs. According to the police, a total of 257 lives were lost in boda boda accidents in October alone.

The number of lives lost and those injured due to careless and reckless boda boda riders is saddening.

Ms Faridah Nampiima, the traffic police spokesperson, said the crackdown would last through the festive season.

While the police deserve some applause for this and other crackdowns of the kind, it is obvious that the discipline that we are temporarily experiencing on the roads will only last as long as the crackdown. After that, it will be back to business as usual.

It is almost unheard of for most boda bodas to observe traffic regulations, they don’t respect traffic lights, abuse passenger walkways, carry as many as five passengers and this is just, but a drop in the huge ocean of traffic offences.

While crackdowns every once in a while are good, they don’t produce sustainable and long-term change. This calls for the powers that be to brainstorm on more long-term and sustainable ways to ensure law and order on the road, not only in regard to boda bodas but all road users. Means that lead to long-term overall behavioural change.

It is also key to note that boda bodas do not exist in a vacuum otherwise they would be the only victims of their recklessness.

The passengers who use these boda bodas also have a role to play in ensuring behavioural change. For instance, why get on a boda boda that already has a passenger or two? To save a few shillings but risk one’s life? The excess passengers that errant boda bodas carry are not coerced to get onto those motorcycles, they do so of their own volition, perhaps they too should be penalised with exception of a few special unavoidable cases.

Another way the public can participate is by shunning boda bodas without helmets, reflector jackets, riders who are intoxicated, whose motorcycles are in poor mechanical condition, etc. One might reason that reflector jackets and helmets do not necessarily make a good and responsible rider or stop accidents, but following regulations is a good start.

And finally, for us to make any real progress, there must also be tangible political will. Otherwise, all this will be a waste of time.

Needless to say, boda boda riders are not the sole masterminds of recklessness on our roads but they undeniably are a major contributor.

