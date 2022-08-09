We pray for peace as Kenya votes

Kenya goes to the polls today to elect the country’s chief executive in a General Election that has four presidential hopefuls.

From a shortlist of 17, four candidates were cleared to run for presidency, the smallest number since the country embraced multiparty democracy in the 1990s.

The candidates include Raila Odinga, 77, a former Prime Minister, William Ruto, 55, the sitting Deputy President, Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah, 63, a lawyer, and David Mwaure Waihiga of the Agano party, a lawyer.

The race has shown the two horses in the election are Raila and Ruto, once allies in the hotly contested 2007 election.

East Africa always watches when Kenya – the region’s biggest economy – goes to the polls for many reasons.

First, the country has the biggest artery to the region’s heartland from the maritime border in Mombasa. Uganda, for instance, imports its fuel and many other goods through Mombasa. The 2007 post election violence, which resulted in blockage of roads and uprooting of the railway in Nairobi, caught us off-guard and not prepared for the after effects. We don’t hope for the same.

Second, Kenya is one of Uganda’s largest trading partners. Kenyan exports into Uganda have increased from $1.1 billion in 2017 to $1.4 billion in 2021. Even with the frequent standoffs over dairy products and poultry, the recent drought in Kenya forced the country to demand maize from Uganda.

Similarly, the increasing number of Mpesa agents in Uganda means increased transactions between the two countries. MTN Mobile money is starting to get its foot in Nairobi, indicating more money coming into Uganda.

Third, Uganda and Kenya share a border and communities there have similar cultural and economic behaviours. Sebei, for example, trades and shares cultural values with the Kalenjin across, including in sports, farming, and music. The same applies for the Pokot in Amudat, Samia in Busia, Iteso, Bagisu, Luo, etc.

In March this year, many Kenyans crossed to Busia in Uganda when fuel prices in Kenya shot through the roof. Equally so, many Ugandans took their children to study in Kenya when Uganda imposed lengthy lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19 in 2020 and part of 2021.

This, therefore, presents a symbiotic relationship between the two countries.

It is in our interest that today’s election is peaceful because when Kenya catches fire, Uganda burns. Equally so, a peaceful election will not disrupt business between the two countries.

Our call to our sisters and brothers across the border is that as you go to vote today, maintain peace and preach love. May the best candidate win.

