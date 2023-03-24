We wish Muslims a great Ramadhan

The Muslim faithful across the globe started the Holy Month of Ramadhan yesterday, kicking off a 30-day fasting period.

Ramadhan is the ninth and the holiest month in the Islamic calendar during which about one billion Muslims across the world practice the strict ritual of fasting, abstain from earthly pleasures, and seek closeness to God (Allah) through prayer. The period ends with a celebration of Eid al Fitr by all the faithful.

Fasting is one of Islam’s most important commandments, and the faithful are required to observe the period from dawn to dusk.

Since time immemorial, the Muslim faithful have used the season to have family get together sessions and enjoy the blessings of the Almighty.

The spiritual benefits are abounding. Fasting increases Taqwa, which in the faith means being aware of Allah and the truth and “piety and dread of God”. It helps Muslims be curious and careful about their actions in life, and avoid sin.

The faith also holds that God uses Ramadhan to reward those fasting with blessings for the good deeds and values in life.

Fasting season also prepares the faithful for the eternal life, and to enter paradise.

Yet even with the immense spiritual importance, Ramadhan has several health benefits. Fasting – according to studies - protects one against obesity and chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and other disorders because the faithful do not consume food for long periods, and generally maintain healthy diets.

Scientists have also said fasting reduces stress because of healthy eating habits, sleep length and sleep pattern change in a constructive way. They add that the period helps the faithful increase their alertness, and willpower.

Muslims experience an enhanced sense of achievement, reward, pride, and control after long hours of fasting. Lastly, the pleasure felt after completing a challenging fasting period serves as a powerful boost on the mood and brain.

As the Holy Month takes course, we urge leaders across the spectrum to help the faithful observe the season, and provide for those who are unable to afford meals.

The government should also enhance security measures as Muslims wake up at dawn to pray and partake of meals.

From the Nation Media Group Uganda, we wish all of you a great Ramadhan. Enjoy the season.