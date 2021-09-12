A prayer for peace in Afghanistan

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Almighty Father,

I come before you today with a heavy heart, one that is filled with sorrow, particularly regarding the state of affairs and the on-goings in Afghanistan in these past few weeks following the Taliban’s state capture on August 15.

O God, the desperate scenes of chaos, panic and tragedy evidenced at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul have been unbearable to watch. The graphic images of people clutching onto plane wheels as aircrafts took off and those of babies being passed to soldiers over razor-wire fences can’t get off my mind.

I pray for the victims of the August 26 suicide bombing that occurred outside the Airport. May you bless the souls of the dead and since You’re the greatest physician, I also kindly ask that you heal those still nursing wounds.

For the incoming Taliban government, may you give them wisdom to make the right decisions; wisdom that will enable them connect a country that is deeply divided by ethnicity, religion and political views; and wisdom that will give hope to the millions of people torn apart by the drastic effects of war.

God, I ask you to mercifully protect the Afghan children and women. Unicef reports that since the start of 2021, more than 550 children have been killed in the country while 1,400 others have been injured. And while recent policy announcements by the Taliban spokesperson have appeared to be reassuring, many people remain skeptical.

Father, it will be extremely hard to convince people such as Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012 after she defied the Taliban in Pakistan and demanded that girls be allowed to receive an education. Malala miraculously survived.

Whereas she went on to become the youngest person – at the age of 17 – to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, her wounds, especially the psychological ones, are still fresh and open.

For the Americans and their NATO allies, may you help them understand that war isn’t always the answer.

I wish they had listened to the prophetic words of congresswoman Barbara Lee - the lone house member who voted against the authorization for the use of military force in 2001 - who said in her now famous speech:

“We must not rush to judgment. For too many innocent people have already died…If we rush to launch a counterattack, we run too great a risk that women, children, and other non-combatants will be caught in the crossfire…We must be careful not to embark on an open-ended war with neither an exit strategy nor a focused target”.

God, what Barbara Lee said above is exactly what has happened after nearly 20 years of war in Afghanistan. Research by Brown University estimates losses in the Afghan security forces at 69,000. It puts the number of civilians and militants killed at about 51,000 each.

Today, as Afghanistan starts a new chapter under the Taliban rule, serious questions are already being asked about how the group will govern the country but I pray in faith that You give them direction and understanding where there is none.

You’re surely a God of peace. I choose to recognise and to believe that you are able to accomplish even far more, and to do far greater things than we can ever imagine. I thank you in advance for your miracles and the abundance of blessings You have in store for the Afghan people.

In Your mercy, hear this prayer. Amen.

Brian Mukalazi, Every Child Ministries Uganda

