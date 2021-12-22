Are schools ready to meet pregnant and breastfeeding learners’ needs?

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

The National Planning Authority projects that 30 percent of the learners (about 4.5 million) are not likely to go back to school due to teenage pregnancies, early marriages or child labour

The Minister of Education,  Ms Janet Museveni, has directed all schools open on January 10, 2022. This is a welcome intervention. However, for the opening to be meaningful and successful, key interventions in critical sectors are imperative.

