Bridge the digital divide

Another lockdown is firmly in place. Learners who had barely returned to school after more than a year home, are home again! Covid-19 continues to ravage, disrupt learning and perhaps ending it for some. Unquestionably, control and prevention must reign. However, what is the fate of those who can’t afford or access internet for purposes of continued learning, working, networking, and socialising?

Digital inclusion is the empowerment of individuals and societies to effectively use ICT, enabling them to contribute to and benefit from today’s burgeoning digitalised economies and societies.

However, according to a UN report in October 2019, nearly half of the world’s population remains offline and excluded from the benefits of digitalisation. This growing “digital divide” negatively affects socio-economically disadvantaged individuals and groups, such as rural communities, low-income households, the elderly, the illiterate, persons with disabilities, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Although Internet access and affordability has been improving in Uganda, the apparent huge digital divide is an issue that should be urgently addressed. As more people flock online to access information that matters to their lives, many can’t get such services. They are left behind because of accessibility, affordability, availability, and digital illiteracy.

The benefits of fostering digital inclusion are manifold. This is because ICT tools and digital skills provide opportunities to increase labour productivity and revenues, to create employment, and supports continued learning. Digital inclusion acts as an economic enabler. Digital inclusion also acts as a social equaliser, democratising education and ensuring diversity of opinion and consumer choice.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for greater digital inclusion has become starker. The daily functioning of businesses, schools, retail, social interactions and the dissemination of government information has shifted to online modes. As such, those excluded from digital technologies have become more vulnerable to misinformation and the disease itself. Similarly, MSMEs caught unprepared for the rapid digital shift accelerated by Covid-19 are struggling, leading to significant revenue losses and worsening the unemployment crisis. Furthermore, it should be observed that the digital divide is a major contributor to differences in development levels between urban and rural areas. Access to information in urban places is much better compared to rural places.

The challenge of achieving the middle-income status is much dependent on moving to a knowledge-based economy which is fuelled by investment in research and development (R&D). Bridging the digital divide can’t be ignored as this era of digitalisation has proved that it’s the efficient engine for searching and acquiring knowledge, which knowledge is vital for research and innovation. High taxes on a basic commodity like internet and data impede research consequently, stifling the flexible room to innovate. A dearth of skills among the young is partly blamed on inaccessibility of timely information and knowledge, which could fuel creativity and innovation leading to creation of employment.

Improving digital inclusion calls for development of infrastructure that facilitates wide access, availability and affordability, as well as creating the content to support greater and beneficial engagement. Additionally, providing active learning support to build digital literacy and skills is equally important because it enhances enthusiasm for digital usage.

