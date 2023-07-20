Bring back Operation Fika Salama

Following the continuous road carnages on different highways, there is a need to reinstate Operation Fika Salama as an intervention in a bid to contain fatalities.

Launched in 2016 by Uganda National Roads Authority and enforced by Traffic Police and other sister agencies, Operation Fika Salama was a special intervention aimed at checking on errant drivers on major highways. Several checkpoints were erected on various roads but whereas these are still available, they have not been as serious as they were in 2016.

Over the years, there have been new black spots on the roads which also need to be manned day and night as well as increasing regular patrolling. A number of motorists drive recklessly because they know very well that there is no one who can intercept or caution them on this dangerous vice.

We wouldn’t have experienced such road crash cases if Uganda Police Force used the same effort in its operations of tracing, arresting, detaining, and prosecuting truck drivers carrying charcoal from Northern Uganda and West Nile as a way of implementing the Presidential directive on protecting the environment.

This operation has now made a number of these drivers and those dealing in charcoal pay fines and punishments. This has forced them to run away hence reducing deforestation in the Northern region and West Nile.

Operation Fika Salama will be the only solution to coming up with new laws and regulations. It will curb the increasing number of drivers who overtake at dangerous spots and those who overspeed or drive when drunk.

It will also reduce the number of cars in poor mechanical conditions, unauthorised drivers, and deter drivers from using their phones when on the road.

Operation Fika Salama is the immediate solution that will save Ugandans from these continuous road carnages. The government can go on to come up with long-term solutions like installing lights on all highways and keeping roads in good shape, but it should bring back Fika Salama immediately.

Implementing the existing laws using Operation Fika Salama will be the easiest, quickest, and less costly way of maintaining road traffic rules and Police will also easily crack down on motorists with unpaid express penalty scheme tickets.