Celebrate women in the struggle against HIV/Aids

Female police women during the International Women's Day celebrations at Kololo Independence grounds on March 8, 2022. PHOTO/POLICE/HANDOUT

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Therefore, let all women stand strong to address the gaps in HIV for a diverse, equitable and inclusive world. 

As we join the rest of the world to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, I am pleased to celebrate Women in HIV management. There are strong women like my colleague Mutesi Nuruyat, whom I met at Reach Out Mbuya Community Health Initiative (ROM) during my visits for HIV care and treatment. Sharing with Nuruyat about what she has gone through because of her HIV positive status changed my life.

