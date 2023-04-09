Consider accessibility in the workplace

There’s an old proverb that says “an empty apology devoid of substance is like a blank piece of paper, it may hold some value, but it remains meaningless. - Unknown. Looking at the atrocities people with disabilities face to access employment, it’s important to reflect on the timeless truth of this adage.

People with disabilities continue to receive empty promises and insubstantial apologies with regards to accessibility in the workplace and employment opportunities.

It’s high time for employers to recognize that accessibility is not merely a legal obligation, but a moral imperative.

As employers, it is your sole responsibility to ensure that all your workspaces are accessible and that all employees have equal access and can participate fully in the workplace, including those with disabilities. Unfortunately, many workplaces lack the necessary accommodations, leaving PWDs feeling excluded and marginalized. It’s time for us to take meaningful action towards improving accessibility.

Improving accessibility is not only an ethical responsibility but also a sound business decision. Inaccessible businesses risk losing loyal customers, damaging their brand image, and facing litigation. A recent study by the Return on Disability Group found that individuals with disabilities and their families account for 25 percent of the consumer market in the United States, representing a significant economic opportunity for businesses.

Improving accessibility is also important for complying with legal obligations. In many countries, including the United States, employers are required to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities. Failure to do so not only puts employers at risk of legal consequences but also sends a message that individuals with disabilities are not valued or included in the workplace.

To improve accessibility, it’s important to consider the different types of disabilities and the specific accommodations that may be needed. Accommodations for people with mobility impairments may include ramps or elevators, while accommodations for people with visual impairments may include screen readers or Braille displays. As employers, we must be proactive in identifying these needs and providing solutions that work for everyone.

ALSO READ: NUP advocates for inclusion of PWDS in all government sectors

Here are some actionable solutions for employers looking to improve accessibility in their workplaces:

1. Conduct an accessibility audit: An accessibility audit can identify areas of the workplace that may be inaccessible to individuals with disabilities. It can also provide a roadmap for improving accessibility.

2. Provide training for employees: All employees should be trained on the importance of accessibility and how to interact with individuals with disabilities. This can help create a more inclusive and welcoming workplace culture.

3. Partner with disability advocacy organizations: Disability advocacy organizations can provide guidance and support for improving accessibility. They can also connect employers with individuals with disabilities who can provide valuable feedback on accessibility issues.

4. Make accessibility a priority: employers should prioritize accessibility and allocate resources accordingly. This includes budgeting for accessibility improvements and making accessibility a key factor in all business decisions.

Improving accessibility in the workplace can come with its own set of challenges. Financial constraints, lack of awareness, or resistance from employees or management can make it difficult to implement change. However, these challenges should not be used as excuses for inaction. Instead, employers can partner with disability advocacy organizations or consult with accessibility experts to find solutions that work for their workplace.

Here are some success stories of employers who have successfully improved accessibility in their workplaces:

1. Starbucks: In 2015, Starbucks announced a new accessibility commitment that included a goal of making all new company-operated stores in the United States accessible to individuals with disabilities. The company also established an Accessibility Office and provided accessibility training for employees.

2. Microsoft: Microsoft has a dedicated team of accessibility experts who work to make the company’s products and services more accessible to individuals with disabilities. The company has also created a disability answer desk that provides technical support to individuals with disabilities. Improving accessibility in the workplace is not only the right thing to do, but it’s also a smart business decision. By prioritizing accessibility and working to create a more inclusive and welcoming workplace culture, employers can tap into a significant market, improve their brand image, and avoid legal consequences. Let’s work together to make our workplaces more accessible.