Corporal punishment ends with you

On this International Day to End Corporal Punishment, it’s crucial to highlight the pervasive nature of this issue, particularly in Uganda.

Despite the global efforts to protect children from abuse and violence by 2030 under SDG 16.2, corporal punishment remains alarmingly prevalent, disproportionately affecting millions of children, including those in Uganda.

Reflecting on personal experiences, it’s evident that corporal punishment has been normalised in educational settings, perpetuating a cycle of violence and trauma.

Recalling my own encounters with such punishment in primary school, it’s disheartening to realise that these practices were not only condoned but also carried out in clear violation of existing laws and guidelines.

In the late 1990s, during my primary school days, corporal punishment was distressingly common as a disciplinary measure for breaching school rules, regulations, and policies.

Offences as minor as talking in class or failing classwork could result in severe punishments, including kneeling with hands lifted up while holding heavy stones, placing legs on chalkboards facing down, or being subjected to beatings with a cane. In group situations, it was not uncommon for students to be forced to beat each other.

These punitive practices left a lasting impact, instilling fear and discomfort rather than fostering genuine learning. Reflecting on these experiences, I realize that the fear of punishment drove us to prioritise avoiding infractions rather than understanding and engaging with the material.

Despite enduring repeated punishments, the cycle of misbehaviour persisted, raising questions about the efficacy of corporal punishment as an educational tool.

Instead of promoting learning and growth, corporal punishment primarily served to enforce compliance and obedience. The emphasis was on following instructions rather than fostering critical thinking or intellectual curiosity. As a parent now, I find myself questioning whether this is the kind of environment I want for my own children—a system built on fear rather than encouragement, on coercion rather than understanding.

Today, despite growing awareness of its harmful effects, corporal punishment persists in many educational settings, perpetuated by parents, guardians, and teachers.

However, it’s crucial to recognise the myriad dangers associated with corporal punishment, as they can have lasting and profound effects on children’s lives.

According to the World Health Organisation, corporal punishment triggers harmful psychological and physiological responses. Children not only experience pain, sadness, fear, anger, shame and guilt, but feeling threatened also leads to physiological stress and the activation of neural pathways that support dealing with danger.

In my role as a media and communications officer at High Sound for Children, I have had the opportunity to engage with children through our media club sessions. Through these interactions, I have heard children express their frustrations with punitive approaches and many children feel a sense of resentment and even contemplate retaliation against those who treat them harshly.

This reminds me of my own high school days, where students would devise ways to confront aggressive teachers, earning them nicknames and perpetuating a cycle of animosity.

Many adults who resort to using the cane and other forms of corporal punishment often cite the biblical adage “spare the rod, spoil the child.” However, it’s important to remember that our children are cherished and love, as emphasised in the Bible, does not inflict harm.

Instead of punishment, let’s embrace the teachings of love and choose to discipline our children. By explaining the consequences of their actions and encouraging them to take responsibility for their behaviour, we empower them to make positive choices. Let’s support them in their journey of growth and change, fostering an environment where the cane is no longer needed.

As Uganda works towards ending corporal punishment by 2030, each of us bears a crucial responsibility. By gradually adopting positive discipline methods, we can positively impact our children’s lives and foster a safer, more nurturing environment.

Nonetheless, the call to ban corporal punishment in all settings, including homes, remains essential.