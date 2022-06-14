Create opportunities for youth in Uganda

Over the years labour export has grown in Uganda and so have the labour export companies seeking to profiteer from this kind of booming trade today.

Statistics show that nearly 10,000 Ugandans leave for Middle East countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, and Iraq in search of job opportunities every month, majority of whom are youth.

If one visited the airport they wouldn’t fail to notice hundreds of youth leaving the country for the Middle East. Despite the tragic and harrowing stories of victims of labour export, many youth continue to flock to labour export companies in search of these jobs let alone those being smuggled or trafficked out of the country.

Labour export per se wouldn’t be a bad idea as a short term development strategy, as it brings in over $1.2 billion into the country’s coffers. But the tragedy for Uganda is the continued loss of a youthful and productive labour force, vital in the transformation, growth and development of our motherland.

It pains to see young, energetic, educated and skilled youth opting to leave the country for unskilled and degrading labour perhaps out of desperacy. It’s sad that while many fast developing and developed countries treasure their youth and the potential inherent in them, as a country we have opted to let go of this vital ‘asset’ instrumental in the growth and development of our motherland.

Government and all stakeholders need to selflessly rethink this development strategy, and the future of a country. Lest we create a generation crisis, a generation that only seeks employment without any motivation to create jobs or be self employed.

In the quest to meet the cost of travel and documents for these foreign jobs, many have sold property, land and other vital assets that would be essential for business start ups. And it’s quite absurd even in return, save for a few, the majority have hardly succeeded in sustaining themselves beyond five years from their earnings.

The government needs to make a deliberate effort to sensitise, train, skill and create opportunities for the youth to explore their innovative potential at an early stage rather than think in terms of employment.

Only then shall we as a country ensure sustainable long term growth and development and avert the looming tragedy for our youth.