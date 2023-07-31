Dialogue remains sole remedy for Ukraine crisis

Exploiting crises opportunistically has been the habit of global power houses for decades hence the desire to escalate a conflict has already proven a nightmare for the entire globe.

With US-led economic embargoes meant to devastate Russian economy falling on hard ground as major economies of China, India, Brazil and Africa vowing to maintain relations with Russia, and other heavily sanctioned oil producers like Iran and Venezuela, USA and her allies ought to revisit its hegemonic tendencies.

Like other Western backed wars, this one too presents them (lobbyists and US military - industrial complex) an opportunity to sell weapons.

Sadly, with or without support for their causes, nothing can stop them while pursuing their interests, as seen in Libya, Syria, Yemen, West Africa and Iraq.

Contrary to the west’s narrative, Russia’s grievances against all anti-Russian elements operating in Ukraine date back to cold war times. At the time, western-backed candidates agitated for nationalism and championed free market philosophies that steadily led to disintegration of Warsaw arrangements under the Soviet Union (USSR).

With sustained western support, anti-Kremlin Ukrainians have for long fought through uprisings not only to stop but also eject pro- Moscow leaders out of power in Ukraine.

For example, the intolerance to Viktor Yanukovych who was twice removed from office by uprisings in 2004 and 2014 and the anger it generated among his supporters from Russian speaking regions can’t be delinked from the latest developments in Ukraine.

The persecution of other pro-Moscow political parties and its leaders like Viktor Medvedchuk whose party was banned prior to his imprisonment.

The ongoing secessionism in eastern regions explains the long-term persecution and frustration of citizens tired of the never – ending Western meddling.

That said, it appears at the end of the day there won’t be winners in the Ukraine conflict whether rivaling superpowers want it or not.

Even the unity which the likes of the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen boasted of at the beginning as she lambasted Russia on how its mission to divide the European bloc with the war had failed.

However, as effects of sanctions start biting in the EU bitterly through skyrocketing prices of food, fuel and gas, citizen’s support for sanctions against Russia has waned.

If anything, the recent demonstrations witnessed in Prague, Berlin, Brussels, Paris and many others are a recipe for unfolding disaster if EU leaders don’t change course.

US President Joe Biden even announced sanctions would soon crash the Russian economy, turning the ruble into a rabble which is yet to happen.

With President Putin’s warning of using all the arsenal at his disposal amidst global inflation crisis, the world could be headed for unforeseeable trouble which the west never anticipated at the beginning.

Yes, EU leaders could have been pressured to appease the US which spends 15 percent of its national income to finance 70 percent of North Atlantic alliance (Nato) but outcomes of their policies towards Russia are likely to be undesired as some Leaders quit.

Backing the US to destroy Russia which has been a reliable source of cheap energy and other critical market for its exports and also a neighbor that actually fought hard to defeat Nazism that threatened the entire EU region under Hitler was a mistake.

Dividends earned from the massively financed operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Cuba, Grenada, and Vietnam claimed trillions of dollars and thousands of lives ought to guide US and allies to get quick and right answers for conflicts beyond their territorial boundaries. Profiteering at the expense of the devastating wars responsible for deaths of millions of innocent citizens, refugee crisis, terrorism, inequalities and high poverty levels in destroyed economies.

As hostilities between US and Russia, the world’s two major and fierce nuclear rivals pile up, other major global economic power houses like China, India, Brazil, South Africa and Turkey which stayed neutral must reign in for peaceful dialogue and save the world from the radiation deaths and suffering.