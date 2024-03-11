Empowering women: Don’t just climb mountains, hold the ropes 

First and foremost, happy Women’s Day! This year’s theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” compels us to look beyond the tangible achievements and delve into the unseen realm of women’s mental health.

While education, economic empowerment, and political participation are vital, the invisible burden that comes with neglecting mental wellbeing hinders true progress for women and society as a whole.

According to a 2023 study by Makerere University School of Public Health and Butabika Hospital, a staggering 39 percent of women suffer from severe anxiety, compared to 24 percent of men.

This gender gap extends to depression as well, with 12.6 percent of women affected compared to 5 percent of men.

Investing in women’s mental health is not simply an act of compassion, but a strategic investment. Imagine a tapestry woven with vibrant threads of success – women leading businesses, shaping policy, and raising families.

Yet, beneath this surface, many grapple with the invisible burdens of anxiety, depression, and trauma. These burdens, often stemming from societal pressures, gender-based violence, and limited access to mental health resources, leave women feeling unheard and unsupported.

A woman struggling with depression is less likely to reach her full potential in the workplace. A girl battling anxiety might find it difficult to excel in school. Like it or not, untreated mental health issues have a domino effect, impacting families, communities, and ultimately, Uganda’s development.

So let’s break the stigma! We can normalise conversations that encourage women to seek help without shame and create safe spaces for open dialogue.

We need to invest in training healthcare professionals to identify and treat mental health issues in women. Furthermore, we must address the root causes such as poverty, domestic violence, and societal expectations.

Let us continue to invest in programmes that empower women economically, promote gender equality, and create a culture of support.

But there’s more to progress than resources. Investing in women, accelerating progress takes on a whole new meaning when we consider the power of women supporting women. Progress isn’t just about external resources; it’s about the strength we find in each other.

Imagine a network of women by your side. Women who celebrate your triumphs, offer a listening ear during struggles, and believe in your potential. This is the power of sisterhood, a force often overlooked in the fight for women’s progress.

Here’s where we truly invest in women. It’s about creating a sisterhood, a web of support where vulnerabilities are embraced, not judged.

It’s about being a listening ear, celebrating every win, and offering practical help. It’s about challenging negative narratives and reminding each other of our strength and resilience. It’s about becoming a mentor and role model for younger women.

This year, let’s move beyond just investing in women’s resources. Let’s invest in their hearts, in the invisible threads of sisterhood that bind us together, and in their mental wellbeing.

Because when a woman feels supported and empowered, her spirit takes flight.

She becomes a beacon of hope, not just for herself but for the women around her because the most powerful investment we make is in each other.

Together, we can build a Uganda where women not only climb mountains, but also hold the ropes for each other on the way up.