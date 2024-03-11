Let us inspire inclusion

Every year the International Women’s Day provides a good occasion to reflect on the situation of women globally and locally as well as honestly analyse the past and present.

As we all commemorate International Women’s Day, we all join the rest of the world to celebrate the progress made regarding women’s rights, women’s empowerment and gender equality.

The struggle for women’s rights has always required not just incredible courage and staying power but collaboration with other major stakeholders and interest groups! Because no (WO)MAN is an island. We are only 52 percent of the world population. We must work with the other 48 percent with whom we share this “pale blue dot that we call home” .

The tendency of male domination in the workplaces is best combated and overcome when we also carry through the struggle together in our cultures, communities and households.

I have observed this at the international level when I served in the World Bank on three continents, at the national level, as the minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development of Uganda and later as senior advisor to the President of Uganda on finance matters.

And in my beloved private sector, as an entrepreneur and member of various economic and financial policy boards and committees.

Even in the private sector, where back in 1997 our competitors forecasted that Radio One would survive only 12 months because it was “headed by a woman”! Strange, there was no such derogative comment when Akaboozi Radio Two hit the airwaves in 2001.

Akaboozi was crafted from the thoughts and opinions of our local neighbourhood such as market vendors, taxi drivers, restaurateurs, among others.

The wielding of power continues to swing unequally around the world, particularly in nations like ours where girls and women often lack fundamental legal and human rights.

There is, therefore, need for all of us to continue working to empower women and girls towards unlocking their potential to ensure sustainable development and inclusive growth.

As we celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day under the theme; “Inspire Inclusion”, my appeal is that we all continue to inspire a culture of inclusion since we know it is a critical lever to business’ success.

Inclusion has enabled organisations like Standard Chartered Bank to be the best place to work, bank and contribute to creating prosperous communities as there are equal opportunities regardless of one’s race, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, generation or nationality.

For instance, to promote inclusiveness, last year, Standard Chartered Bank Uganda rolled out medical coverage for treatment of menopause-related symptoms for all female employees and their partners as part of their medical benefits as well as access to specialised medical practitioners and prescription medication.

The bank also offers Hybrid or Flexi working from both office and home with a focus towards embedding and enabling new ways of working, so that all employees can maintain the work-life balance and outcome-focused approach that suits them as individuals and teams, resulting in better outcomes for the clients, especially women.

Similarly, last year the bank rolled out enhanced parental leave benefit of 20 weeks for both men and women, providing parents the option of undertaking more equitable caregiving responsibilities for their children.

From a community perspective, through its futuremakers programmes, the bank empowered the next generation to learn, earn and grow across three pillars: education, employability and entrepreneurship.

In 2023 the bank impacted a total of over 15,598 youth through its Futuremakers programmes, with an investment of Shs3.3b funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation.

So, as we celebrate this day, let us be proud of the strides we have made so far however, let us recommit ourselves to working harder for gender equality, women’s empowerment and inclusive growth until all women are safe, proud and prosperous.