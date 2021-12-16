Equip students with practical skills

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Plagiarism, the act of presenting other people’s writing as one’s own, was totally unacceptable in our day as it is today.

A Chinese proverb states that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. In 1981 I took the first step in my long journey as a professional journalist by joining the School of Journalism at the then Institute of Public Administration (IPA), now Uganda Management Institute (UMI).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.