Fostering innovation in schools enhances learning and skills

What you need to know:

As schools reopen in January 2022, I know it is very important to enable students catch up academically

In October 2013, Dr Obote College Boroboro emerged winners at the annual Science and Technology Innovation Challenge (STIC), popularly known as Robotics Challenge, held at Makerere University main hall, and organized by CEDAT. It was a prestigious moment for the school, the participating students, and entire Lango sub region. Each student that participated got a smartphone, while the school got 20 computers, and Internet access for one year. At the same event, Lira Town College, emerged third, behind Maryhill High School, and beating other schools, namely, St. Mary’s College Kisubi, Kings College Buddo, Teso College, Ntare School, Mbarara High School, Namilyango College School, Gayaza High School, Busoga College. The challenge required students to imagine a community problem, and then design, build, and programme a robotic device (using NXT or Arduino kits) to solve the challenge.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.