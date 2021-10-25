Govt must provide climate action plan

A makeshift bridge that connects to Rwangara Health Centre III in Ntoroko District that was cut off by floods in 2019. Since then, many homes, schools and health centres in the district have remained in water. PHOTO/FILE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • It is evident that  we have failed to mitigate climate change  impacts due to lack of resources.   

 Recently, the media reported that Uganda is the 12th vulnerable developing country  that is affected by the climate change. Media reports also indicated that the British High Commissioner to Uganda had visited areas affected by landslides. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.