Govt must provide climate action plan

Recently, the media reported that Uganda is the 12th vulnerable developing country that is affected by the climate change. Media reports also indicated that the British High Commissioner to Uganda had visited areas affected by landslides.

Meanwhile, between October 31 and November 12, the UK and Italy will be hosting the 26th UN Climate Change Conference dubbed COP26 summit, in Glasgow, Scotland. The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

According to Paris Agreement, all nations are supposed to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects with enhanced support.

The Paris Agreement also helps increase countries ability to deal with the impacts of climate change by providing enhanced transparency framework for action.

It also provides education, training, public awareness, participation and access to information about challenges and solutions regarding climate change.

Under the agreement, all parties/countries are mandated to regularly report about their implementation efforts every after five years. But unfortunately, Uganda has not produced its climate action plan.

Article 4 of the Paris Agreement binds all parties to prepare, communicate, and maintain a nationally determined contribution (NDC) and pursue domestic measures to achieve the solutions to climate change impacts.

During the discussion of the COP26 Summit, the focus will be on climate mitigation, adaptation, finance and collaboration.

It is absurd that the Ministry of Water and Environment has not explained why Uganda has not submitted its NDC.

Since Uganda is among the vulnerable countries, it’s important for us to comply and provide the climate action plan so that we can be considered for support on mitigating climate change impacts.

It is evident that we have failed to mitigate climate change impacts due to lack of resources.

I, therefore, call upon the government through the Ministry of Water and Environment and the parliamentary climate change committee to provide the climate change action plan so that it is discussed in the UN’s synthesis report during the COP26 summit.

Ireen Twongirwe

Executive Director , Women For Green Economy Uganda.

Security minister should solve boda boda menace

In the wake of the lynching of former UN driver Aziz Bashir by boda boda cyclists following a minor road mishap, it is imperative that the Minister of Security, Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi, picks interest in the behaviour of the boda boda operators.

Uganda is generally a safe and secure country albeit a few occurrences that tamper with the peace such as the impunity and arrogance boda boda cyclists portray on public roads.

The behaviour of many cyclists is a menace that has left many law abiding motorists feeling very insecure while carrying out their daily errands.

The slightest ill fate that may get you involved with in a boda boda cyclist in a road disagreement even when it is the rider’s fault can quickly escalate into a life threatening situation because multitudes of other riders happening to pass by, who I am not remorseful to call halfwits, will simply join the band wagon in condemning the motorist.

It is upon this background that I am requesting the Minister for Security to look at this as a security matter because many people feel insecure, voiceless and intimidated.

Otherwise, we are bound to see many martyrs, like Bashir, fall at the hands of ruffian cyclists if not hastily reminded that they are not above the law. Even a timid animal, if cornered, may viciously retaliate, God forbid the hunted does not become the hunter.