Health promotion should be key as economy reopens

On January 24, President Museveni ordered the reopening of the night economy and the end of night curfew to resume after two years of closure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

While addressing the media on December 1, Mr Museveni issued his end of year message from Rwakitura, Kiruhura District, where he reopened the economy but ordered the night life to reopen after two weeks of school reopening. The closure of the social hangouts in Uganda happened in March 2020 following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Well, now that the night economy is open, let’s make health promotion a priority to avoid further closure of these social hangouts and for the better of all the beneficiaries in the country by observing and implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Health is a critical aspect of life that people need to solemnly observe as they are trying to enjoy the freedom given to them after two years of closure. The Pandemic has taught us as Ugandans never to take things for granted as it costs businesses and social life dearly like it happened since the lockdown and night curfew was imposed by the President in order to avert the further spread of the virus.

This calls for the proprietors of these entertainment places to implement the guidelines that the Ministry of Health has been calling upon them even before the reopening of these places and this is to ensure lives of Ugandans are safeguarded and protected from the Covid-19 that is on the 3rd wave as per now in Uganda.

The Health Ministry has continuously sensitized the nationals and the owners of these places to adhere to the SOPs as this is for their own good since they have suffered losses during the two years of closure and some have even ended up not reopening. Therefore, the reopening of these places and implementation of the SOPs should work hand in hand without being undermined. Undermining the Implementation will exacerbate the Pandemic and trigger their closure once again.

According to a story in Daily Monitor of January 25, the health Ministry continues to urge Ugandans to take personal responsibility and observe the SOPs so as to check on the escalating pandemic related deaths.

It is true, people have been inconvenienced for the past two years when it comes to their social life in general.

Kampala itself as a capital city of Uganda had never been silent at night as it has been after the outbreak of the pandemic. To avoid all the inconveniences that happened due to lack of preparation for the pandemic and its related side effects, health must be prioritised.

Government as well needs to put more emphasis on vaccination, making strategies that the social hangouts and merry making places comply with the given guidelines and measures or face closure. Essentially, these places should put up strict measures for the people in attendance.

People should make it a habit to wear masks, social distancing and sanitizing so that the activities take place smoothly without any kind of inconveniences for their sales output and the social life generally.