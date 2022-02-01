Health promotion should be key as economy reopens

Covid-19 patients in the ICU  at Mulago Referral Hospital. Health facilities treating Covid-19 patients have registered a drop in the number of cases since the 42-day lockdown was eased. PHOTO/PROMISE TWINAMUKYE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • People should make it a habit to wear masks, social distancing and sanitizing so that the activities take place smoothly without any kind of inconveniences for their sales output and the social life generally.

On January 24, President Museveni ordered the reopening of the night economy and the end of night curfew to resume after two years of closure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

