Imposing tax on diapers is a very wrong move

I, a concerned citizen and a mother of a child born with neurological issues that require her to wear diapers, protest the proposal to impose taxes on adult diapers. I am deeply concerned by Central region Youth MP Agnes Kirabo’s statement on May 4, that suggested that the need for adult diapers could be a result of homosexuality. This view is unproven and unscientific, and offensive.

I would like to bring to your attention the fact that many people rely on adult diapers for a variety of reasons. For example, according to a 2018 study by the World Health Organisation (WHO), as people age, their risk of stroke increases significantly, with individuals aged 65 and above accounting for over half of stroke-related deaths globally. Stroke can result in incontinence and other bladder and bowel control issues, which may necessitate the use of diapers or other incontinence products. A 2016 study conducted in six sub-Saharan African countries found that the prevalence of obstetric fistula ranged from 0.2 percent to 3.9 percent among women aged 15-49. A separate study conducted in Uganda found that the prevalence of fistula was 0.4 percent among women aged 15-49 who may need adult diapers.

Persons with spina bifida, a neural tube defect are often incontinent and require adult diapers. Imposing taxes on adult diapers will be a financial hardship for these individuals and will leave them without the support they require.

I urge the government not to implement any additional taxes on adult diapers. There should be a strong political will to have them distributed for free in all government health centres. They are an essential product that supports the health, safety, and dignity of countless individuals. We should not be punishing those who require adult diapers due to their medical condition or age.

I respectfully urge MPs to reject the proposal to impose taxes on adult diapers and to stand alongside affected citizens by supporting their right to dignity and wellbeing.

Ruth Nalugya