Kudos to KCCA for Makindye-Buziga roads

Over the years, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) constructed roads have had defects while others are poorly done from the onset. Many have even undergone repair before commissioning.

The issues of quality of works, workmanship, size of the road, project timelines, and drainage channels, among others have been a pain to many road users.

The Mengo Lungujja-Natete, Agenda 2000- UNBS roads were defective from the onset. Having open drainage channels that attract all rubbish was a design of the 1900 era. It was possible for KCCA to repair potholes on the road either under construction or commissioned 12 months ago.

However, there is visible positive turn of events. The above-captioned roads look solid in every angle. I have been keenly monitoring and using them regularly.

The workmanship, size of the road, road markings and signages, pedestrian walkways, actual tarmacking, traffic lights being installed all point to good quality works. It is evident there is value for taxpayers’ money.

While I drive on these roads, I find it fulfilling that the trading licence fees I pay to either city or municipal authorities is being put to right use. And that my little income tax paid is not being smuggled away by the so-called government technocrats.

However, it would be more meaningful to see the same improved project implementation across other sectors and infrastructure such as markets, schools, hospitals and street lights.

This will certainly encourage the public to continue paying taxes. Whereas it’s understandable that resources are meagre to address all the city dwellers problems, there are issues that can be addressed by a mere change of attitude or improvement on turnaround time.

For instance, why would a physical planning committee take a week or a month without sitting? It is common knowledge that Kampala Metro-Wakiso, Mukono, Entebbe, and even Mpigi, have a lot happening as regards real estate development.

The timely execution of these real estate projects in most cases depends on the physical planning committees.

Unless we start appreciating that time is a huge cost in business, we will continue lagging behind. The Kabusu- Lweza and Makindye- Buziga roads can be a launch pad for more good things to come.

Lately, there has been calm in the media regarding KCCA works, except for the recent collapsing of buildings in Kisenyi and Bunamwaya .

Government agencies and private sector need to note that reputation is important and KCCA seems to be mastering this.

In the past, most bad stories or reports on the authority were emanating from the way its officers opted to enforce regulations. We no longer see KCCA officers fight with street vendors to traders as it were the case. There seems to be a good working relationship or understanding between the two.

The pointers are good for KCCA, but all is not as rosy. The boda boda craze, taxi confusion, hawkers cancer and the look of the city need urgent attention.

If these four areas can be firmly addressed, then we will have sanity in the city and the KCCA administration will be remembered for delivering on their mandate. Benjamin Franklin once wrote: “If you would not be forgotten as soon as you are dead or rotten, write things worth reading or do things worth the writing.”

Legacy results from understanding our purpose in the bigger picture of our destiny and living it to its fullest. What we have and what we are given are not important as what we contribute and what we leave behind.

The current KCCA administration should always ask themselves what kind of legacy they want to leave behind. How do they want to be remembered? If KCCA continues with the great work, certainly Kampala residents will remember them for their deeds.



We need to see many beautiful, quality and timely projects being implemented. The public needs quick intervention for its social needs and challenges. Productivity, time consciousness, polite and effective engagements, are required for everything to fall in place.

Samson Tinka, [email protected]