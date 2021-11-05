Let’s address climate change in Uganda

The world today is undergoing pressure in climate changes which has greatly impacted our day to day living. These changes have been caused by many factors such as deforestation, pollution, over grazing, intensive farming, and industrial works.

These negative impacts have affected human behaviour and can prompt mass migrations, water shortages or water pollution.

More so, polluted water from large scale factories and numerous human activities along water bodies have facilitated water contamination to a great degree. This pollution is not only a threat to man but also to the aquatic life, which have sometimes suffocated.

Due to climate activities, people’s ways of living has changed and we have registred increased death rates.

Therefore, both individuals and the government need to take action in mitigating climate change. There is need for water treatment to protect aquatic animals and plants.

There should be deliberate afforestation as trees naturally purify the air and absorb carbon emissions. More so afforestation may help in prevention of desertification, hunger, soil erosion and drought. There is also need to invest in natural capital like green alternatives and stop financing fossil fuels to promote clean energy. In addition, women need to be empowered as drivers in the mitigation of climate change impacts since they interact more with natural resources.

I, therefore, call upon government leaders, Ministry of Water and Environment to use the opportunity of COP26 conference to finance climate innovations to save humanity from climate dangers. Save humanity save the future.