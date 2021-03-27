MagufuIi growth model shames West

By Guest Writer More by this Author

I want to start by stating that developed country’s are known to deliberately invest in corrupting African nations and their political class. This is the very reason for repeatedly supplying aid funds from their taxpayers to recipient destinations where donors already know that the funds are going to be stolen, and they already know exactly who is going to steal it.

Literature on this subject is scarce, but books like The Economic Hitman, provides insight to those who want a direct glimpse at what happens in the corridors of power between African leaders and overseas powers as well as what those country’s are up to in Africa. Some donor nations either negotiate the corruption in advance in foreign aid packages because accountability measures back home prevent them from paying a direct bribe to African officials.

They also use technology that provides them knowledge about corrupt activities or other secret “dirt” on the African leader, information that is then used to hold the leader at ransom mafia-style in exchange for some ulterior “favours” or face being publicly exposed.

As we speak, many African leaders are enslaved in this way. In short, donor nation’s politicians, African government officials and international NGO managers, are the full equation behind endless foreign aid schemes in the name of “the impoverished people in Africa,” when in reality, aid also serves other political and economic interests, including as bribes.

This while the African people themselves - from entrepreneurs to employees and all the ordinary African men and women on the continent - who are working hard from dawn to dusk every single day to put food on the table, have never asked nor received any assistance whatsoever from international donors.

Meanwhile, I now wait for international development policy experts to explain their competence and development governance expertise following the ongoing economic example of Tanzania. They should tell us how empty is the development model they have been shoving down African leaders throats in the last five decades, when an empoverished African nation can develop extraordinarily into a middle income economy in a very short time (five years ahead of schedule), without taking any addictive foreign aid.

There is also no crippling international loans, while weaning itself off the dependency syndrome as some of us have been relentlessly urging African nations to commence, a syndrome primarily exacerbated by donors constantly dangling irresistible international development cash before the eyes of known corrupt African government officials, a behaviour that has for decades been firmly understood to disempower African nations, enslave its leaders, and thereby undermine their oath to respect the sovereignty of the will of their people, in favour of development partners global political, economic and/or military priorities.

Are the foreign experts reviewing themselves and their policies or are they hoping that nobody has noticed the Magufuli development model and thus they will continue their now stale economic policy advisory role.

It has to be stated that while some development aid claims to promote democracy, the secret backdoor entanglements between donors and African leaders are clearly what have held Africa back the most both politically and economically.

If anything must come out of after the death of President Magufuli, it should be a new discussion about what hasn’t worked as the economic development model pursued across Africa, and identify where exactly the source of the problem is.

Hussein Amin,

husseinjuruga@gmail.com