NRM is resolute in empowering disadvantaged youth

President Yoweri Museveni has immense passion for empowering Ugandans who are outside the money economy, more especially young people who are disadvantaged.

This can be gauged by his numerous field activities by his office, Office of the National Chairman (ONC) headed by his charismatic chief muzukulu, Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo who on several occasions has been reported by media many times for distributing self empowerment tools to the youth (Bazukkulu) irrespective of political denomination across the country.

Specifically this anchors well to the NRM five promises of the 2021 elections of; creating more jobs and wealth, delivering health and education, ensuring justice and equality, protecting life and property, and achieving political and economic integration.

To implement this, Ms Namyalo recently organised the first ever royal Kasiki for Kyabazinga, where various youth and women from different sub-regions in Busoga were empowered with start-up capital tools to fight household poverty.

These items included deep fryers, welding machines, car washing machines, Ground nut grinding machines, bricklaying machines, spray pumps, hoes, fertilisers and seeds, among others.

During the fete, Ms Namyalo urged them to start up and expand into medium and large scale enterprises in order to have trickle down and multiplier effect on the economy.

Ms Namyalo also delegated Kintu Moses,the assistant communication manager, to represent her at the belated youth day celebrations at Bujuuko Parish in Muduuma Sub-county, Mpigi District just last weekend, where the same assortment of self empowerment things were given out to different groups.

The groups which benefitted included among others, Kirengete Youth Development, Kyosiga Kyokungula Muduuma,Mpigi District Youth Committee, Mpigi Women with Disability, Tukolerewamu Development, Agali Awamu Development Group, Bujuuko Youth Development and Kayabwe Group, among others.

Why is ONC empowering disadvantaged youth?

Disadvantaged youth face a number of challenges like limited access to quality education because they might attend underfunded schools which might hinder their economic progress,

Financial constraints where many youths come from low income families, not forgetting to mention lack of access to guidance and mentorship, and limited networking opportunities, among others, which causes economic injustice hence requiring appropriate intervention to address the aforementioned challenges.

It is estimated that around 20 percent of young people have the potential to become entrepreneurs, yet only 5 percent do.

Nevertheless, ONC is interested in empowering future successful entrepreneurs, that is why we empower those that have a good state of mind of hardwork, sacrifice, and appetite for creating wealth. That is why the ONC chairman wants to use money to implement real change, impacting lives today and long term. The ONC also wants to see the turn around of lives of youths.

All these ONC programmes go along way to complement other anti-poverty schemes like PDM and Emyooga.