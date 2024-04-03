NUP leaders should help Museveni release their supporters in prison

When you want to bring back your supporters, especially those wrongfully arrested and where the rule of law and court system is not straightforward, it is better to negotiate a prisoner release.

People like National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Abed Bwanika do not wish the lives of ordinary human folk who have been caught up in a political fight to be adversely affected.

When it comes to negotiations, the people who scream and yell and make the biggest fuss about walking out on the deal, actually don’t mean it. They are just trying to appear relevant to the situation.

Negotiation is adversarial, the more you let the other guy know what you want, the more he’s going to use it to his advantage and exploit you. Most of the NUP leaders have been on TV telling people that they want all those arrested during and after the 2020-21 elections to be released.

The public agrees, and now Museveni is using it to his advantage. He has recently demanded a list of all those in prison from NUP leaders such that he looks into it. Now that it looks like he’s the one that’s going to get the credit, NUP leaders are saying that they aren’t going to give him the list – and this makes them look bad in front of the public more than Museveni himself.

Of course, Museveni knows those that were arrested and where they are located, but it doesn’t matter to those who want their relatives out. Believe me, if the NUP leaders don’t release that list soon, the relatives of prisoners will do it for them. Either way, Museveni will benefit from this situation.

So, I would advise the NUP leaders to focus on the outcome, not on their ego or on how they appear in public.

NUP have their back to the wall. It’s so likely that Museveni will release some of the prisoners, and they will mainly thank him, not the NUP leaders. You can expect zero problems from most of the guys who meet the criteria for release.

NUP leaders know they’ve lost faith amongst some of their supporters recently due to the Mathias Mpuuga Vs Robert Kyagulanyi fights, and they have no strong card to play after this. The only card they can play is the one of blackmailing anybody who tries to negotiate with Museveni about prisoners release.

I believe the prisoners themselves are just like most everyone else. They want to be free and take care of themselves and their families, not go out protesting for anybody again.

Plus there is a long track record of such exchanges being done by the most powerful country in the world, USA. The USA negotiated to release its citizens in Iran, and some funds were also returned to Iran on certain conditions.

Israel, too, has been involved in prisoner negotiations several times. In Judaism, “the sanctification of life” is one of the most important concepts.

There are some people that argue that the Australian government should intervene to obtain the freedom of the Australian journalist Julian Assange. If the British justice is finished with him then his government should demand that he be repatriated to Australia rather than face any charges brought by the US.

The reasoning is that the pure effrontery of seeking to bring to trial a foreign national who broke no law in, or has not been brought to justice by the nation within which his actions took place entirely because the government seeking that did not uphold its duty to keep secrets secret where it classified them as such beggars belief. It cannot be accepted.

Apparently, this is blame shifting and it is a vast over extension of any nation’s law. It is also a sign of miserable cruelty to any who were impacted by the loss of information.

Personally, I think it is a humanitarian gesture to release political prisoners. Credit should be given to all those that have been lobbying the governments to release them.