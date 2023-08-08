Our She Cranes deserve better

History has been made by the She Cranes for the best of reasons: conquering Africa in the game of netball and standing shoulder to shoulder with the finest in the world!

Without a doubt, Netball is one of the leading games for Uganda by local, regional and international accomplishment. The girls have always defied odds to hoist Uganda’s flag very high as indeed they repeated the same pedigree in the last concluded Netball World Cup, in Cape Town South Africa.

Whoever loves netball will confirm that the display of the She Cranes throughout the competition underlined the fact that Uganda has abundant talent that only requires Uganda to invest in sporting infrastructure to help unlock latent talent to the fore. The superb leadership offered by players like Peace Proscovia and Mary Nuba who have since turned professional and the breakthrough in Sports Anchoring of Ruth Meeme, another legend of the game, just confirm that girls can go to any level once offered the opportunity to excel.

Considering that netball administration in Uganda has lately been synonymous with controversy while the game is yet to be categorised as essential, it is now time for National Council of Sports, Ministry of Education and Sports, leadership of Parliament and the Executive to turn tables and comprehensively invest in Netball/Sports infrastructure in Uganda.

The performance of the She Cranes has completely re-written Uganda’s global image that had lately suffered from many negatives that merit no mention in these pages.

I am particularly challenging women leaders that are so many: Vice President, Speaker of Parliament, Prime Minister and many others; to take charge of the future of our girls, daughters, sisters and mothers for a better Uganda. Count on my support to reward stars handsomely to inspire many more!

Lastly, noting that 70 percent of Uganda’s population is youthful, it is unacceptable to see the youth failing to demand for equity which includes optimal investment in sports infrastructure, since with the banishing of major killer diseases, our healthy youth deserve facilities that keep them busy, fit and most of all, offer them opportunity to pursue sports-related careers.