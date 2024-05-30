Parliament needs to benchmark with Pader Boda Boda Association

On May 22, 2024, authorities of Pader Town Council Boda boda Association suspended one of their members, Okot Geoffrey Amuti, for violating article 14, section 17 of their (Association’s) bylaws, which says “No any member is entitled to disorganize the family of his or her fellow boda boda through falling in love with the wife of his comrade or be in position to connect comrade’s wife to someone” [sic].

The letter signed by the Disciplinary Committee Chair Oyoo Ben Mark, Secretary Ojara James Akena and Chairperson Oneka Robert suspended Mr Okot for three months, and informed “…entire members and customers that the above-mentioned person is out of boda boda work until when you are inform [sic] in writing.”

Over the months, the Parliament of Uganda has been in the news, and as always, most of it is not so pleasant to the taxpayer. From the Parliamentary spokesman Chris Obore denying the Parliament Principal Anita Among owning property in the United Kingdom to the Principal herself attempting to drag the institution of Parliament into ‘denouncing’ her said sanction by the United Kingdom over the alleged theft of iron sheets, it is evident that the biggest institution in the country is not following its laws (and bylaws).

Unlike Parliament, the Pader Town Council Boda Boda Association seems not to leave its rules and bylaws to gather dust on the shelves of their cupboards. Because who dares ‘disorganize the family of his or her fellow boda boda’ when the law strictly prohibits it and is left to operate as a boda boda of the same association? Go chill for three months and come back reformed ready to be a brother’s wife’s keeper, and serve your customers with a controlled libido.

Let’s say the Parliament of Uganda followed the rules (whichever rules they have up there) to the dot like Pader Town Council Boda Boda Association did. Why would a Speaker and Cabinet ministers publicly accused of theft of relief iron sheets remain in office? It is no secret that the accused persons were visited by police (because some of them are too big to go to the ill-facilitated offices of the police), and it is a fact that the fountain of honor promised to ‘deal with the accused persons politically’, but isn’t this a song we have been accustomed to for so many years?

The Parliament of Uganda and its principals can only be compared to the preverbal turtle ferried by a businessman from across the river to see the success of the business. The turtle, handed by the witch doctor, ensured business went okay, provided it ate whatever it desired. It started by desiring a rat, then a rabbit, and as it grew a goat for a meal. Later in life the turtle grew into a giant tortoise and started asking for a full cow every day and one day, the turtle desired the owner of the business and it had to eat what it desired.





If Ugandans aren’t careful, one day this Parliament we call ours will eat us alive and we will take the blame for not speaking out or acting when we could. For sanity to be restored, the Parliament of Uganda could arrange a visit to Pader, and benchmark with the authorities of Pader Town Council Boda boda Association on how they execute their bylaws.

David Labeja, Citizen