Public outcry as corruption plagues Uganda’s social services

Lately, use of social media in the form of online exhibitions has emerged as a powerful platform, granting citizens a window to reveal the troubling undercurrents within our public offices.

These online galleries not only educate and inform but also galvanize the populace. Roads not built to standard, the parliamentary corruption scandals and drama devoid of substance, and health systems crippled by mismanagement and theft – these exhibitions unfurl the reality of our country’s dire state, a state neglected by those who pledge to guard it.

It is the voices of these online social activists that carry the torch of change and their tenacity in exposing issues that rot the pillars of our beloved country is commendable.

The aspiration for a corruption-free Uganda, once a fighter’s call, now seems to echo hollowly within the halls of power where it should take a firm stance. Citizens’ disillusionment has finally burgeoned, creating a pervasive sense of distrust in leadership.

Ugandans continue to lament that despite the heavy and multiple taxes levied against them, the expected social dividends remain a mirage.

“We abide by the laws, we pay our taxes dutifully, but what do we get in return? Potholes large enough to swallow a car, our children crammed like sardines in classrooms with no desks, and when we fall ill, the hospitals can hardly care for us,” says Bafaki Esther, an insurance company employee based in Mbarara.

The business community too expresses particular dissent, claiming they face double taxation and coercive methods from revenue authorities, leaving many enterprises struggling to stay afloat.

Lauben, owner of a medium-sized logistics company, elucidated, “The authorities come to us with all sorts of unfair levies and taxes. We pay up, but then we turn around and have to pay again through bribes just to get our goods cleared. It’s suffocating.” Regrettably, this outcry is met with a distressing silence and sometimes empty rhetoric from the governmental bodies and anti-corruption agencies tasked with protecting citizen interests and facilitating justice. Observers note that the expected zealous pursuit of corrupt officials and systemic clean-up efforts have not materialized, leading to a disconcerting apathy among watchdog agencies.

“Why isn’t there more action? Why don’t we see the high and mighty being held accountable? Every time there’s a scandal, it seems to dissipate like smoke without any tangible consequences,” questions Simon Nasasira, an anti-corruption activist. “It’s as if those in power have mastered the art of looking busy while doing nothing substantive to curb corruption.”

The consistent message from frustrated Ugandans is clear: Accountability and service delivery must improve, or the societal fabric will continue to fray under the weight of neglect and exploitation.

Unfortunately, the promise and hope we placed in opposition political groups have also been tarnished. Endless reports of corruption scandals within these factions have quashed the optimistic belief that they could offer a bastion against the wrongdoing we witness. This is not to dismiss the achievements and strides made by some in opposition, but rather to declare that accountability must be uniform and unprejudiced. The betrayal felt when those meant to champion transparency succumb to the very vices they oppose is profound and altogether disturbing.

Critics argue that without a true change in the political culture and leadership mindset, efforts to tackle corruption and tax reform will remain superficial. We need systems that will effectively combat corruption, hold people to account, and champion transparency from the grassroots to the highest offices in our land.

As citizens, it is our responsibility to harness this energy, fashion it into a force that relentlessly pursues justice. We must take these online exhibitions as a clarion call—not the ignorable murmurings of the disgruntled few but as the impassioned outcry of an awakened generation ready to claim the future that rightfully belongs to them.

As we move forward, let us take a moment to applaud the online exhibitions campaign team as our young visionaries. Their resourcefulness and undying eagerness to hold the powerful to account gives us a glimpse of the resilient Uganda we strive for.