Sensitise public about decency

A video grab of a man filmed hawking grasshoppers aboard Dubai-bound Uganda Airlines plane at Entebbe Intentional Airport on November 26, 2021 

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Instead, let us use this opportunity to ensure that managers manage. 

Ignorance of the law is no defence but government should consider charging the two suspects that were vending grasshoppers (nsenene) on the Uganda Airlines plane at Entebbe with a lighter offence and either give them community sentence or a fine instead of a seven-year sentence on conviction.  

