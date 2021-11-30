Two face 7 years in jail over airlines grasshopper incident 

 A video grab of a man filmed hawking grasshoppers (nsenene pictured) aboard Dubai-bound Uganda Airlines plane at Entebbe Intentional Airport last Friday. PHOTO / COURTESY

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Paul Mubiru, 27, was captured in a viral video vending the grasshoppers, popularly known as nsenene, on Uganda Airline while Hajib Kiggundu Hajib, 25, who took the video, was arrested by Aviation Police at Entebbe International Airport yesterday.

A Ugandan, alleged to have vended grasshoppers on Uganda Airlines, and one who captured the video have been arrested and face seven years in jail.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.