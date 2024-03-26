Existing sexually polluted environment is a danger to the next generation

The current situation as far as the question of sexuality among the youths is concerned, continues to reveal to the current generation that the generation to come is most likely to face a number of challenges due to the “pollution” which proceeds from a sexually deviated population.

We need to become aware of the fact that the pollution which sexuality brings into the environment is even worse than the sewage which is dumped into the various water bodies in the world. Attempting to disregard the truth embedded in this fact, is planning to offer assistance to the next generation in it’s ugly act of literally committing suicide. I choose to refer to it, as an act of committing suicide because the impact of the sexual pollution which has spread thought the World, bears a severe characteristic which is similar to the act of suicide. Suicide in the sense that it can kill numerous systems of life.

Just like any other human endowed with rationality with an inquisitive mind, we need to ask; why the extremely sexually polluted environment? Probably, the clear response to this is that the media, with all its content uploaded for various reasons, has done a lot in spreading erroneous ideas about sexuality. Among the many ideas which the media has placed in the minds of young people today is that “sex is for the sake of pleasure and every person is free to enjoy the pleasure derived from it”.

We should all come to a consensus that this is not the right way to understand sexuality. The values we cherish and uphold cannot in any way be in conformity with such a misleading idea. Fellow citizens, from this very erroneous kind of teaching, we notice the danger which awaits the next generation.

The exposure of sexual content to young people is indeed a threat to their psychological, biological, spiritual and social lives. From the first moments of being exposed to such ugly literature, one might not recognize the side effects such literature will impose on his or life.

However, these side effects can (in the long run) bring a negative lasting mark on the life of the individual who wills to expose him or herself to the sexual content uploaded on the internet. The distortion in the understanding of sexual relations caused by pornography is a major threat to the marriage, family and the happiness of the individuals who expose themselves to such sexually inciting materials.

The issues which negatively affect marriage and families are extremely dangerous points which should be eliminated from the very moment of their emergence. This is because they do not only affect the current generation but also the ones to come. When we critically analyze the different views of young people on sexuality, we shall find out that the problem ahead of us, concerning this matter, is indeed a great one.

I am convinced that there is an urgent need for a thorough sensitization about this issue. There is a need to convince the youths that indulging in sexual affairs is not the only way to find happiness. The young people must become aware of the fact that they are truly sexual beings who ought to direct their sexual desires in an orderly way. By doing this, they will have spared themselves, and the next generation from the horrific and problematic issues which might be caused by the fallacious contemporary view on sexuality.