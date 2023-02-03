Technology and Social Justice; the chasm in between

In today’s digital age, technology has become a critical tool for promoting social and economic rights around the world. Uganda is no exception.

The country is undergoing a technological revolution, with an increasing number of people gaining access to the internet, mobile phones, and other digital technologies.

These technologies have the potential to transform the lives of people in Uganda by providing access to new opportunities and improving their quality of life by providing access to information, improving education, promoting financial inclusion, improving healthcare, promoting women’s rights and gender equality, technology can help to transform the lives of people in Uganda and improve their quality of life.

However, to fully realise the potential of technology to promote social and economic rights in Uganda, it is important to understand the challenges and opportunities present in the country.

In Uganda, access to technology remains limited, particularly in rural areas. According to the World Bank, only 37 percent of the population has access to the internet, and this figure drops to less than 10 percent in rural areas. This lack of access to technology creates a digital divide, which can limit the ability of people to access information and opportunities that are available online.

Additionally, there are significant challenges associated with the affordability and quality of internet services in Uganda. This limits the ability of people to use technology to promote their social and economic rights coupled with the lack of digital skills among the population.

Despite these challenges, there are many positive developments in the technology sector in Uganda. For example, the government has taken steps to promote the development of the technology sector, including providing incentives for the private sector to invest in technology infrastructure and services.

Additionally, there are a growing number of local tech startups that are working to provide innovative solutions to the challenges facing the country, such as providing access to financial services and improving healthcare.

To address these challenges, it is recommended that the government takes a multi-faceted approach that includes but is not limited to the government investing in technology infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, to provide people with access to the internet and other digital technologies.

The government should equally work with the private sector and civil society organisations to promote and provide people with digital skills, which will help to improve their ability to use technology to promote their social and economic rights.

The government should encourage investment in the private sector through provision of targeted incentives for local and foreign direct investment in technology services and infrastructure, which will help to improve the affordability and quality of internet services in the country. The government additionally needs to provide support for local tech start-ups, which can provide innovative solutions to the challenges facing the country.

In conclusion, technology has the potential to be a powerful tool for promoting social and economic rights in Uganda. However, to fully realise this potential, it is important to address the challenges facing the country, such as limited access to technology, the affordability and quality of internet services, and the lack of digital skills among the population.

The government, private sector, and civil society organisations must work together to provide people with the technology infrastructure, digital skills, and support they need to use technology to promote their social and economic rights. With the right collaborations, policies and investments, technology can be harnessed to transform the lives of people in Uganda and improve their quality of life.